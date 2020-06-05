Heroin worth £10,000 and air pistol recovered by police in Dundee as part of Operation Quest

Heroin worth £10,000 and a handgun, later confirmed as an air pistol, have been recovered by police in Dundee as part of an ongoing programme aimed at reducing violent and organised crime.

Drugs search warrants, as part of Operation Quest, have been executed across the city, recovering quantities of crack cocaine, heroin, cannabis and a variety of tablets.

Cash, worth thousands of pounds, was seized from a variety of addresses, as well as a handgun, subsequently confirmed as an air pistol.

Heroin worth £10,000 was also recovered during a search of a house in the north of the city.

Over 40 people have been arrested for a variety of offences, including assault, robbery and domestic abuse, along with many outstanding arrest warrants.

A number of these offences were committed while in the possession of weapons including knives, hammers and baseball bats.

As well as enforcement, officers are involved in high visibility patrols across many areas of Dundee, including Charleston, Menzieshill, Lochee, Hilltown, Maryfield, Kirkton, St Mary’s, Mid Craigie and Douglas.

Officers also conducting preventative doorstep visits to previous violent offenders to ensure bail conditions are being complied with, but also to dissuade them from being involved in further criminality.

Some victims of crimes are also being revisited as part of safety plans implemented to help keep them safe.

Dundee Local Area Commander Chief Inspector David McIntosh said: “Police Scotland officers in Dundee have been working hard, engaging with the local communities, providing reassurance and keeping people safe. This has been particularly important during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

“However, it is equally important for the community to know that policing activity to protect the vulnerable and our commitment to keeping people safe continues.

“We will continue to relentlessly pursue those involved in the supply of controlled drugs and violent crime in the city. Operation Quest and Operation Slate form a part of this.”