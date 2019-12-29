Sheriff calls for reports after woman is caught with heroin at her home address

A woman who was caught with heroin in her possession has had her sentence deferred for reports.

Paula Ryan, 39, of Balerno Place, was caught with 0.2g of the Class A drug at her home on October 17.

Solicitor Jim Caird asked for leniency as it was Ryan’s first drug-related offence. She has a number of previous convictions for shoplifting.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Adjourning the case until January 24, Sheriff Lorna Drummond said: “I will get a report to tell me about your background and what’s going on in your life.”