Heroin, cocaine, street valium and weapons seized following police operation in Dundee

Police have arrested 20 people on warrants, carried out 68 stop-and-searches and seized a haul of illegal drugs following a crackdown violent and drug-related crime in Dundee.

The force’s two-week long operation aimed at reducing violent and drug-related crime in Dundee continued today in various areas of the city.

A spokesman said: “This morning, officers executed a drugs search warrant in the Douglas area of the city, resulting in a 29-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman being arrested in connection with the distribution of controlled drugs. Inquiries regarding this warrant are continuing.

“As of 9am this morning, the operation has seen 20 apprehensions on warrants, 68 stop-and-searches conducted with 19 people found in possession of drugs or weapons, two drug search warrants executed with recoveries and arrests (not including the one mentioned above), and recoveries of amounts of heroin, “street valium”, cocaine, cannabis and illegally-obtained prescription medication. There have also been 80 visits to licensed premises.

“The stop and searches were conducted as part of intelligence driven high-visibility patrols in the city centre, Hilltown, St Mary’s, Douglas and Lochee areas.

“Weapons recovered from searches have included a lock knife and a riding crop adapted as a weapon with a blade attached.

“The operation will continue for the rest of this week, with similar activity as described above planned for the coming days.”