Heroin, cocaine and cannabis along with £9k cash seized by police in Dundee

Heroin, cocaine and cannabis along with thousands of pounds of cash were seized yesterday as search warrants were executed across Dundee.

The enforcement action in Dundee was part of the ongoing Operation Slate, with officers focussing on the St Mary’s, Fintry, Maryfield, Woodside and Hilltown areas, as police continue to clamp down on drug dealing.

Officers from the Angus and Dundee Community Investigation Units, CID, local community officers and dedicated anti-drugs unit officers combined to execute the warrants.

Quantities of cocaine, heroin, cannabis, and approximately £9,000 in cash were seized across the locations searched, with other relevant evidence relating to distribution of controlled drugs also obtained.

Two people were arrested and subsequently released pending further enquiry, and further enquiries regarding each address are ongoing.

A police spokesman said: “County Lines is the term used by Police and law enforcement to describe the approach taken by gangs and criminal networks originating from urban areas, who travel to locations such as county or coastal towns to sell drugs.

“Gangs typically use young and other vulnerable people to deliver drugs and to sell to customers. This usually involves intimidation, violence and in some cases the sexual exploitation of young people.

“The county lines business model involves a marketed mobile phone line through which users phone for specific drugs to be supplied.

“Gang members travel from cities as far afield as the south of England to Scotland on a regular basis to deliver drugs and collect cash.

“Recovery of debts is often accompanied by assaults or threats of violence. It is also common for members of a group to take over an address to operate from, usually against the wishes of the occupant who more often than not is a very vulnerable person.”

Superintendent Graeme Murdoch of Tayside Division said: “We are more and more aware through enforcement and through intelligence that groups from elsewhere in the UK are operating in Tayside, selling drugs and exploiting already vulnerable people.

“This type of activity brings violence and intimidation with it and these individuals have absolutely no conscience about the harm they are doing in our local communities.

“We have no intention of accepting it, nor should the residents of Tayside. We will continue to use enforcement and the resources at our disposal to take these people off the streets and to make Tayside an uncomfortable place for them to be.

“If you have any information or if you know of an address that is being used in this way, tell us or phone Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”