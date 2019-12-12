Heroic female customer tried to tackle man during robbery at Dundee newsagents

A woman attempted to tackle a robber during a raid on a Dundee newsagents.
Police are now hunting for a man after he threatened and demanded money from the 26-year-old shopkeeper during the incident, which took place on Court Street at around 4.15pm yesterday.
The suspect then threw a shelf towards the shopkeeper and left the shop.
He is described as white, about 5ft 8in tall, and of slim build.
He was wearing a beige jacket with a red hoodie underneath, blue trousers and black and white trainers.
Constable Andrew Findlay, of Maryfield Police Station, said: “Nobody was injured however we’re appealing to anyone who has any information about this incident to contact us.
“I’m particularly keen to speak to a man who was in the shop throughout the incident and a woman who attempted to tackle the suspect before he threw the shelf.”