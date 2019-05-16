Heroic Dundee Asda staff rush to aid man suffering cardiac arrest

Asda has praised staff who rushed to the aid of a customer who had reportedly gone into cardiac arrest.

Ambulance crews were summoned to the Milton of Craigie store shortly after noon on Friday.

It is understood paramedics arrived on the scene very quickly and took over from staff and a member of the public.

A spokeswoman for Asda said: “We are proud that our colleagues acted quickly to do the right thing in this situation and we are assisting the authorities in their inquiries.”

One person who was in the store during the incident said: “I believe staff and possibly a nurse helped to work on the guy.

“He had been in the foyer before the paramedics arrived. The staff did brilliantly.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed two crews were dispatched to the store.