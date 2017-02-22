A Dundee man has told of the dramatic moment he pulled an unconscious teen from a city swimming pool.

Shaun Simpson was at Olympia with his partner Charlene, 36, and 11-year-old daughter Keraleigh, when he noticed a teenage boy underwater in the whirlpool.

After initially assuming that he was swimming, he soon realised the boy was unconscious.

Then with the help of lifeguard Duncan Johnston, he pulled the teen — who is believed to have had a seizure — out of the pool.

Shaun, 36, from the Douglas area of Dundee, told the Tele the boy would have drowned if they hadn’t acted swiftly.

He said: “The boy was behind me and I thought he was just holding his breath.

“We went round a couple of times and he wasn’t coming up for air.

“I hauled him out of the water and the lifeguard helped me get him out of the pool.

“He wasn’t breathing when we got him out but then he coughed up a load of water. I just did what anyone else would do in that situation. He was a young guy with his whole life ahead of him.

“The lifeguard had only been working for a few weeks and he was brilliant too. We got him out of the water just in time — he would have died there and then.

“I’m just glad we were able to get him out of the water.”

Shaun, who runs a local paranormal company and also works as a nightclub doorman, said he approached the boy and asked him if he was OK before he was taken away in an ambulance.

He said: “I’ve been in a lot of situations while working on the doors where you need to act quickly to help someone so it is kind of second nature to me.

“I think that anyone in that situation would do the same thing — you just go into autopilot mode.”

Shaun said he had been planning on taking the family swimming for the whole week but had put it off until the day in question.

He later checked with swimming pool management and they had told him that the boy had suffered a seizure while swimming in the pool.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed they had attended the leisure centre.

He said: “We received a call at 7pm last Thursday to attend an incident at the Olympia swimming pool. One ambulance was dispatched. A male patient in his teens was taken to Ninewells Hospital.”

A Leisure & Culture Dundee spokesperson said: “We’d like to thank Shaun for his quick thinking and for assisting in the early stages of this incident. We would also like to commend our lifeguards on the professional and efficient manner with which they dealt with the rescue.”