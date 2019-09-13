Hero shopworker taken to hospital after attack by armed robber at Dundee store

A shopworker has been described as a hero by his boss after standing up to an armed robber.

A four-figure sum of money is understood to have been taken during yesterday’s raid on Court Street.

Court Street News boss Rao Saim hailed his staff member after he fought with the assailant who made off with a haul of cash.

The worker was taken to Ninewells Hospital after the attack, which was captured on the store’s CCTV cameras.

Rao said the man had entered the store wearing a blue and grey two tone jacket shortly after 7am before making his way behind the counter.

A struggle ensued with the suspect – described as 5ft 6in and in his mid- 20s – before he fled the scene with the till and the takings.

Detective Inspector Kevin Johnstone of Dundee CID said it was a “distressing incident” for the staff member involved. He added: “Officers found the empty till in Strathmore Street shortly after the robbery.

“I would ask anyone who may have seen a man carrying a till and heading down Court Street to get in touch with police as soon as possible.”

Rao has vowed the robbery would not put them off running the business.

He said: “The staff member was very brave. I think from his perspective adrenaline has kicked in as the guy came behind the counter armed with a weapon before the struggle ensued.

“We pay suppliers in the morning and we reckon there was £1,000 in the till.

“From the CCTV footage you can see the man loitering around outside checking the scene before he enters.

“The worker pressed the panic alarm after the man left and the police, to their credit, were here within minutes.

“An ambulance arrived and our staff member was taken to hospital and was there for a few hours. There was a number of police officers on the scene and they managed to retrieve a few items. The wider community in the area supports us.

“We have a duty to serve the customers and we don’t want to be cowards. When our staff member came back into the store he was helping officers with their inquiries.

“He is a hero for doing what he did.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 7.49am to an address on Court Street, Dundee. We dispatched an ambulance crew and transferred a male patient to Ninewells Hospital.”