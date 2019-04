A Fife mother has described the moment a hero pharmacist saved the life of her three-year-old son.

Ellie Gilmour, 36, was shopping at Morrisons in St Andrews on Thursday when she made the horrifying discovery that little Cameron was not breathing.

Thanks to the first aid skills of pharmacist Sam Hampton and an unknown member of the public, Cameron is now recovering in hospital.

“The pharmacist ran out and performed CPR on Cameron and brought him round, and found a pulse,” said Mrs Gilmour.

For the full story, see The Courier website.