A van driver escaped serious injury after he fell unconscious behind the wheel and crashed into a ditch on the A90 north of Dundee.

He was helped by another driver who was also travelling northbound towards Aberdeen, close to Marykirk on the Angus-Aberdeenshire border.

According to The Press and Journal the man, Jonny Burke, saw the accident and pulled over to offer his assistance.

He carried out first-aid on the driver, who told him he had fallen “unconscious at the wheel”.

Mr Burke added to The Press and Journal: “I stopped the bleeding on his head and got him sat up on the grass – it could have been worse.”

He posted on Facebook about his “good deed” and said: “It’s amazing how many people just slow down for a nosey and don’t bother helping.

“I got him sat up on the grass and he looked at the state of his van and he said to me: ‘Aw naw, ma tobacco will be everywhere’.

“He is in safe hands now, but had a bad gash on his head.”

Paramedics treated the man, who is in his 40s, and transferred him to hospital.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at 08.38 hours today to attend a road traffic collision on the A90.

“We sent one ambulance to the scene.

“One male patient in his 40s was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Police also attended the incident and a spokeswoman confirmed later there had been one “walking wounded” male casualty.

She said: “We were called to an accident this morning involving one vehicle which had gone completely off the road, at around 8.30am.

“There was one casualty described as walking wounded.”

The identity of the van driver is not known.