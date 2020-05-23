Hero Lochee man scaled Dundee’s Law after woman’s 30ft fall

A Lochee man sprung into action and rescued a woman who plunged off the side of the Law after he heard her screams for help.

Gordon Simpson was out on his daily exercise when he heard the frantic cries of a woman on Wednesday evening.

The 49-year-old alerted the emergency service before he leapt into action after finding the woman lying stricken behind the satellite mast, after a sheer drop of around 30ft.

Undeterred, Gordon scaled down the steep hill to get to the woman, who he estimated was in her early 20s, to check how seriously she had been injured, and to keep her conscious until the ambulance had arrived.

A rope rescue crew from Lochgelly, as well as three appliances from the city’s Blackness station were first called to the hill at around 9.25pm.

Gordon said: “When I initially heard the screaming I thought it was bairns mucking about as it was quite busy up there that night.

“As we got towards the benches the screaming was getting louder and I was thinking where the hell is that coming from?

“I would describe it as sheer drop where she fell, I was going down as safely as I could. When I got down she said she couldn’t move.

“I tried to check if she was bleeding at the back of her head and also to ascertain if she had any other injuries.”

After speaking to her, Gordon also contacted her parents to let them know what had happened.

He added: “The girl’s battery on her phone had died. She told me the number and I called her parents.

“Throughout I was trying to keep her talking just to make sure she remained conscious. When I phoned her parents they were naturally distressed by what I told them.

“It was hard to keep my balance where I was positioned. I gave the girl my jacket to make sure she was at least kept warm until the emergency services arrived.”

Gordon said he did not think to ask her name as the dramatic scene unfolded so quickly.

He added: “When the emergency crews arrived I basically took a step back and and I started to head back down the Law.

“The police had closed the area off and I started to think it was mental what was going on and I was wondering how long she could have been down there for.

“A few people have messaged saying that I did well to help her, but it was purely adrenaline that kicked in and I’m sure anyone else would have done the same.

“I just hope she makes a full recovery.”