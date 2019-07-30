Hermes Dundee offers loans to staff affected by wage changes

A Dundee parcel depot is offering loans to employees after claims staff were left out of pocket with changes to their payments.

Courier service giant Hermes, based near Riverside Avenue, responded after a whistleblower claimed their wages were inaccurate by hundreds of pounds.

The company confirmed staff had been changed from monthly payments to a four-weekly cycle.

The staff member said the decision has left a number of folk “hacked off”.

She said: “With the change in payments it has had a massive impact. I reckon I’ve been left hundreds of pounds out of pocket.

“I know for a fact this has impacted on people paying bills and some staff received no money at all.”

Hermes, which delivers over 235 million parcels per year, has been based in Dundee for just over a year.

The worker added: “I know this has affected not just warehouse workers but also delivery staff.”

A Hermes spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that Hermes has changed the way it pays some of its staff – moving from monthly payments to a four-weekly cycle.

“This is to simplify issues such as overtime payment and address concerns from some staff about the complexity of pay.

“Everyone affected by this change was informed three months ago and has been fully consulted, offered a one-to-one meeting, and the union USDAW was also involved.

“None of the staff moving to the new payment frequency will see a reduction in pay as they will receive the same salary across the year.

“However, we do understand that being paid different amounts at a different time could cause initial difficulties for some staff. To address this we have loans available to affected staff, which can be repaid over a six-month period, interest free.

“All staff have turned up for work in Dundee and all payments are correct.”