‘Here’s my keys, I’m p***ed’ — Perthshire drink driver surrenders to police after deliberately running over wife

A drunken husband deliberately ran over his wife before handing his car keys to police and telling them: “I’m p***ed.”

Andrew Pollock dragged his wife along the road after she threatened to leave him and tried to stop him driving drunk.

Mrs Pollock had her foot inside the car and was holding onto the door when her husband reversed and accelerated away from their home.

She was dragged a short distance in front of a horrified friend, before she eventually managed to jump clear of the vehicle as Pollock sped out of sight.

Police were contacted and they were waiting outside the property when the 40-year-old returned.

He staggered out of the car and said: “Here’s my keys – I’m p***ed.”

Drunken argument with wife

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie told Perth Sheriff Court on Wednesday the couple had been in a relationship for 19 years and had been married for nine.

She said Mrs Pollock’s friend came to visit and the accused left at 4pm on July 29 to meet friends in the village pub for a seven-hour drinking session.

He returned to their home in James Street, Alyth , drunk.

“He was slurring his words and unsteady on his feet.

“He seemed to be angry for an unknown reason.

“The accused began to raise issues with his wife in an attempt to engage her in an argument.

“He then began to scream at her, telling her she was ‘f***ing useless.’

“His wife told him she had had enough and no longer wished to engage with him.

“He continued to shout aggressively after she expressed a desire to end the marriage.

“She told him she was not going to argue and started ignoring him.

“He stated he was leaving and she noticed he collected the car keys.”

‘I’ll just run over you’

Ms Ritchie said Mrs Pollock feared her husband was about to drive.

“She noted he was incredibly intoxicated and if he was to drive he would pose a danger to himself and other road users.

“As such she followed him from the property and began pleading with him not to drive.

“He ignored her and entered the driver’s seat and started the engine.

“She opened the passenger door and continued to try to convince him not to drive.

“She placed her foot in the footwell and gripped the door as she leaned in.

“The accused told her to get out the car.

“She refused and the accused stated: ‘I’ll just run over you’.

“He then started revving the engine.

“He placed the vehicle into reverse and accelerated.

“Because of the way she was positioned half inside the vehicle and leaning against the door, she was dragged a short distance.

“She managed to jump clear of the car after a short distance as he continued to reverse before driving off.

“Her friend contacted police.

“The police arrived and observed the accused returning home in the vehicle.

“He appeared unsteady and was slurring his words.

“He said: ‘Here’s my keys – I’m p***ed.'”

Relationship is over

Solicitor Billy Somerville, defending, said: “The relationship is definitely at an end and is not going to resume.

“He has had a significant difficulty with alcohol.”

Pollock, of Princes Street, Perth, admitted culpably and recklessly driving his Kia Rio when he knew his wife was partly inside the car.

He admitted dragging Mrs Pollock and exposing her to the risk of serious injury.

He also admitted driving while he was nearly four times over the alcohol limit and acting in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting and swearing at his wife.

Sheriff Keith O’Mahoney fined Pollock £500, banned him from driving for 12 months, and ordered him to carry out 160 hours unpaid community work.