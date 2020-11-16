Here’s how Dundee businesses can claim up to £3,000 coronavirus grant from Holyrood

Businesses in Dundee forced to close due to Covid-19 may be able to claim a grant of up to £3,000 from the Scottish Government.

Any business required to close by law or which has had to significantly change its operations due to coronavirus restrictions could be eligible for the funding – the Strategic Framework Business Support Grant.

The grants are being processed by local authorities across Scotland – including Dundee City Council.

Eligible firms will receive either a temporary closure grant of £2,000 or £3,000 (depending on rateable value) if required to close by law.

Or, owners will receive a business restrictions grant of £1,400 or £2,100, again depending on rateable value, if it can remain open but has to modify its operations by law, for example having to close earlier than normal, or experiencing reduced demand because of the pandemic.

Grants will be paid every four weeks in arrears, as long as restrictions last.

Mark Flynn, convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee, said: “As with every other part of the country we are trying to maintain a difficult balancing act between protecting lives and livelihoods.

“The city council staff responsible for administering grant applications and delivering the scheme are working hard to ensure that it is done as quickly and efficiently as possible so that business in Dundee get what they are entitled to so that they can keep ticking over until this pandemic is beaten.”

Business owners who think they may be eligible for a grant can check the criteria at the Scottish Government website.

Applications in Dundee should be made to the council’s support for business page on its website.