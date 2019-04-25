Here is why you must get Chalk Talk, free with today’s Tele

The talents of budding journalists from schools across Dundee are set to be showcased in your Tele in the latest edition of our special magazine.

Chalk Talk is the Tele’s award-nominated 72-page supplement created by schoolchildren from across Dundee – and it’s included free with today’s paper.

Hundreds of pupils have been involved in the creation of the spring edition, which saw our offices inundated with dozens of pictures and story ideas.

Among the articles in the bumper-sized magazine are features on school trips and special visits by VIPs.

Kids have also reported on bigger issues such as getting girls into STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) subjects and equality.

And beyond the classroom there are thoughtful stories on young carers and the mental health issues tackled by the AIM (Anxiety in Motion) programme.

There’s even an account of meeting the Earl and Countess of Strathearn, William and Kate.

The running order of the magazine you pick up tomorrow has also been decided by pupils.

Gemma Day, features content editor at the Evening Telegraph, said the second edition has “surpassed” the high standard set by the first edition we published in the autumn – which has been shortlisted for several national awards.

She said: “I hope the youngsters’ excitement of seeing their work in a real magazine was worth all the hard work and time put into their submissions.

“Chalk Talk provides a platform for young people to tell their story.

“It gives them a voice to be heard by their peers and Tele readers across Dundee.

“The result is fantastic.

“I can’t wait for all those who have contributed to see the final product.”

n Pick up your copy of the spring edition of Chalk Talk (left) only in tomorrow’s Evening Telegraph.