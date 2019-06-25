Here comes the sun – but it’s not quite ‘taps aff’ weather for Dundee

Scorching summer temperatures could be about to sweep the country – but forecasters have warned Dundonians it might not be “taps aff” for them.

While Dundee is in store for warmer and drier weather heading into the weekend, Glasgow and areas in the west coast of Scotland are expected to bask in highs of up to 25C.

London, meanwhile, could enjoy 30C heat, while music lovers heading to the Glastonbury Festival this weekend can forget the wellies, with temperatures predicted to be around the mid-20s on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Dundee, by contrast, is in for a cooler but nevertheless balmy week, with the mercury hovering in the mid teens, hitting a high of 19C on Saturday and Sunday.

A Met Office spokesman said: “The west coast will be getting the best of the warm weather in Scotland, with temperatures in Glasgow potentially reaching the mid-20s.

“The east coast and the Dundee area will be cooler – but you can expect mostly dry weather and bright spells across the region.

© DC Thomson

“The best of the weather in the Dundee and Tayside area willbe from Wednesday onwards and temperatures are expected to be around the mid to high teens, possibly reaching 20 degrees.”

The spokeswoman added: “This forecast could change though, so be sure to keep an eye out for any new information that may come out over the next few days.

“There will be westerly winds across the country which could bring temperatures down slightly.”

The predicted heat burst will be a welcome change to the soggy conditions that have blighted much of June, which is now expected to go down as the wettest on record.

And it is in stark contrast to this time last year, when Dundee basked in weeks of sunshine.

Last year, temperatures were hitting 23C in Dundee, just five degrees cooler than the city’s hottest-ever day back in 2013 – when a temperature of 28.9C was recorded on July 1.

The soaring temperatures throughout the months of June and July helped make the summer of 2018 the joint hottest summer for the UK since records began in 1910.