Here are this year’s couples hoping to win wedding by raising most cash for Help for Kids

William Paterson and Jade Morrison didn’t meet like most normal couples, but then it is safe to say all 10 of Help for Kids’ newest heroes are anything but ordinary.

Jade was heading home following a graduation ceremony when she was involved in an accident.

Luckily for her, passer-by William stopped to pull her from the wreckage.

After six years, the couple decided to tie the knot, but not before taking part in Help for Kids’ Win A Wedding competition.

Jade, 25, said: “I would definitely say it was fate how we met.

“It’s scary to think what could have been if I had driven a different way home.”

The couple kept in contact over the years and William proposed in October last year.

Jade said: “We went down to Newcastle for a week away.”

William, 35, sent Jade a picture of their children with a message asking their mum to marry their dad.

Jade added: “If we are going to be raising funds and helping kids then why not? Everybody’s a winner.”

In the competition, five betrothed couples compete to raise as much cash as they can for the charity in three weeks, with the pair who raise the most having their nuptials paid for.

Last year’s winners Lianne Carr Wyllie and Paul Wyllie raised more than £12,000 for the charity.

Also taking part this year are Pamela McLaughlan and Billy Griffin, Peter Forbes and Kirsty Fleming, Grant Annobil and Chantelle Gibb, and Eddie McCarroll and Lynne Gavin.

Billy, 45, and Pamela, 42, from Kirkton, have been together for 24 years.

Pamela said: “We lived in the same street in Whitfield. I was meant to be meeting up with friends and they had let me down. I was feeling sorry for myself in the park.

“Billy saw me and thought it was a shame, he came over and asked me for a cigarette. He didn’t even smoke. After that we became inseparable.”

Billy proposed to Pamela at the top of the Law two years ago, on her 40th birthday.

Lynne, 39, and Gavin, 41, have known each other since they were teenagers.

They rekindled their romance four years ago after Gavin got in touch on Facebook.

The couple have been engaged for more than a year after Gavin proposed on Christmas morning.

Chantelle, 28, and Grant, 47, from the city centre, have been together for two years and met while working at Tesco.

Chantelle said: “He proposed when we were at an Ed Sheeran concert in Newcastle. I was very surprised.”

Kirsty and Peter, both 28, met online six years ago and got engaged on their anniversary.

Kirsty said: “I love what Help for Kids do.

“At the end of the day the wedding is a bonus – if we do win great, if we don’t I’m just so happy to have raised all that money for the charity.”