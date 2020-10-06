The UK Government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme, which offered 50% discounts up to £10 off in local eateries, gave hospitality businesses a shot in the arm following the coronavirus lockdown.

When the scheme ended on August 31, many restaurants, cafes, bars and coffee shops kindly took on the burden of the discounts themselves by offering money off during the month of September.

The hospitality industry was one of the hardest hit during lockdown and as we enter October a number of establishments are continuing money-off deals as an incentive to bring customers through their doors.

One local woman, Lucy Black, set up a Facebook page at the start of August, to promote Dundee, Angus and Perthshire eateries, pubs and bars.

Initially, Lucy’s intention was to promote the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. However, since this ended, she has been in contact with a number of establishments to promote their own discounts throughout September and now October.

“I decided to set this group up to help out local businesses and to help local folk access any offers, when the Eat Out to Help Out government scheme was launched at the end of July,” the 35-year-old said.

“I do not gain anything from doing this and I’m not affiliated to any of the eateries.

“As a business owner myself, both of my businesses have been badly affected by Covid but this group, with nearly 7,000 members, has kept me going.

“I work in the wedding industry as a humanist, Lucy Black Celebrant, and my ironing business, I Love Lucy’s Ironing, has also taken a huge hit due to customers working from home.

“It is so important to support our local economy during these unprecedented times. Our local businesses need the support of customers, regardless of discounts and we want to have access to pubs, bars and eateries once the virus is under control.

“Let’s keep Dundee, Angus and Perthshire striving and ensure businesses can flourish during this period, in to 2021 and beyond.”

Some of the deals being offered locally include:

172 At the Caird, Dundee: Thursdays, 12-8pm, 50% discount off main courses.

Aboukir Hotel, Carnoustie: Monday-Friday during October, 12pm-7pm, two main courses for the price of one, cheapest meal free.

Airlie Arms Hotel, Kirriemuir: Mondays during October 25% off all pasta dishes; Tuesdays two fish dishes for £15; Wednesdays 25% off all burgers; Thursdays steaks £12 plus £4 cocktails; Fridays 25% off all pizzas, all sit in or takeaway.

Ambassador, Dundee: October special 50% off all sit in meals.

Andreou’s Bistro, Arbroath: Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday during October, 20% discount off food.

Bellini, Dundee: From Monday October 5 to Wednesday November 18, every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, get 50% off all food and non-alcoholic drinks (up to a max of £10pp).

Broth3rs, Perth: Monday-Wednesday, 50% discount off food, up to £10pp, a la carte menu, pre-booking required.

Brown & Blacks, Perth: Sunday-Thursday, 20% discount off food.

Coast, Arbroath: Monday-Wednesday during October, 25% discount off food, not valid on meal deals.

Coffee Cabin, Arbroath: 20% discount off all day breakfasts.

CriDo’s, Perth: Monday-Wednesday, 50% discount off food, up to £10pp, a la carte menu and pre booking required.

Deans, Kinnoull Street, Perth: Every Wednesday-Thursday during October get 50% off, up to £10pp

Duke’s Corner, Dundee: Monday-Friday during October, 12-4pm, burger, hotdog or nachos with a drink for £7.50pp.

Fine Dining Indian Restaurant, Forfar: Tuesday-Thursday, 4.30-8.30pm, until October 8, 25% discount off food, sit in only.

Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort: Monday-Wednesday after 3pm, children eat free main meals in Cairn O’ Mount bar and The Scullery Restaurant. T&Cs apply.

The Giddy Goose, Dundee: Buy one get one free on burgers on a Monday. Pizza and a pint of Coors for £7pp on Tuesday. Two for one on all pizzas and burgers on Sunday’s.

Gilvenbank Hotel, Glenrothes: Monday-Wednesday during October, 25% discount off food.

Inchture Hotel: Wednesday-Saturday during October, soup and a sandwich or wrap, unlimited tea and coffee and some shortbread, £7.85pp.

Invercarse Hotel, Dundee: Sunday-Thursday during October, 20% off food.

Italian Grill, Dundee: Tuesdays and Wednesday 12-9pm during October, 25% discount off food and draught soft drinks; Thursday and Friday, 12-6pm, any pizza or pasta for £6; Sunday children eat for £1 with a full paying adult.

Jahangir, Dundee: Sunday-Thursday during October, 30% discount, including drinks.

Kilted Kangaroo, Dundee: Monday-Wednesday during October, up to £10 off pp.

Kinloch Arms Hotel, Carnoustie: Monday-Wednesday during October, 50% discount off food, up to £10pp. T&Cs apply.

Murrayshall Country House Hotel & Golf Club, Perth: Until October 8, Monday to Thursday, 50% discount off food, up to £10pp at Stutts Bar.

The Nether Inn, Dundee: 50% discount off cocktails, all day everyday. Burger and Sub deals, check website for T&C’s.

The Pancake Place, Dundee: Tuesday’s buy one get one half price. Wednesday’s 20% off discount for OAPs.

The Portcullis, Arbroath: Until October 28, Monday-Wednesday, 12noon-2pm then 5-8pm, 50% discount off food bill, up to £10pp.

Porters Bar and Restaurant, Dundee: Tuesday-Thursday during October, 30% discount, excludes steaks.

Queen Street Tavern, Forfar: Tuesday and Wednesday, 12noon-3pm, during October, 50% discount.

Red House Hotel, Coupar Angus: From October 5, Monday-Thursday, 40% off total food bill up to a maximum of £8 per person.

Rug Bug Bennys, Montrose: Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 25% off your entire bill, including drinks, up to the value of £25 discount on entire bill.

Sinclair’s Kitchen, Foresterseat, near Forfar: Wednesdays during October, 25% discount off food and soft drink, up to £10pp.

Tailend, Dundee: Monday-Thursday, buy one get one free fish and chips, half or full size haddock, chips, peas, tartare sauce and a wedge of lemon. Not in conjunction with any other offer. Sit in only.

Tayview Hotel, Dundee: Sunday-Friday during October, two-course meal for £10pp.

The Press, Cafe and Bistro, Cupar: Wednesday-Thursday during October, 25% discount off a la carte and specials menu. Booking essential.

The Townhouse Hotel, Arbroath: Monday-Wednesday during October, 25% discount off food.

Wee Cook, Barry, by Carnoustie: Wednesday and Thursday during October, 12noon-8pm, eat in or takeaway, £8 on selected main courses.

Woodlands Hotel, Broughty Ferry: Sunday to Friday during October, 20% off food.

Eat Out to Help Out October

A further scheme available is the Eat Out to Help Out extension card scheme where participating restaurants have a discount card where customers can get up to 20% off food. Customers can save the image of the discount card from the Facebook group, linked above, onto their device, and show it at one of the participating restaurants. Physical cards may still be available at participating venues.

The venues participating are detailed here:

Casa Dundee: Monday to Thursday from October 5, 20% discount off food.

Doc Stewarts, Dundee: Monday-Thursday from October 5, 20% discount off food.

Don Michele, Dundee: Monday-Thursday from October 5, 20% discount off food.

Medina Bar & Grill, Dundee: Monday-Thursday from October 5, 20% discount off food.

Papa Jacques, Broughty Ferry: Monday-Thursday from October 5, 20% discount off food.

Raj Mahal, Monifieth: Monday-Thursday from October 5, 20% discount off food.

Sunny’s Restaurant & Takeaway, Dundee: Monday-Thursday from October 5, 20% discount off food.

Sportsterz Dundee and Sportsterz Arbroath: Monday-Thursday from October 5, 20% discount off food.

The Nine Maidens, Dundee: Monday-Thursday from October 5, 20% discount off food.

If you are running a deal let us know by emailing digital@eveningtelegraph.co.uk

*All deals correct at the time of writing