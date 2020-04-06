‘Her smile would light up a room’: Family of Neomi Smith pay tribute after she was brutally murdered in Brechin

The family of a woman who was brutally murdered by her boyfriend have paid tribute to her.

Neomi Smith was stabbed 32 times by 23-year-old Keith Rizzo at her flat in Brechin on June 9 last year.

Rizzo was today given a life sentence at the High Court in Glasgow having been convicted of murder last month.

Lady Rae said Rizzo – who appeared via video-link from prison – was a “jealous and possessive young man”.”

Neomi’s family have today released a statement via Police Scotland.

They said: “As a family we are totally devastated at losing Neomi, her character will always remain with us all, her smile would light up a room.

“The events from the 9th June 2019 saw Neomi’s personality shine through, she was the life and soul of a party.

“So for her to be brutally killed at the hands of Keith Rizzo has devastated us all, he never even knew her given the short period of time they were together.

“No sentence could be long enough for this vile person.

“We would like to thank the police and Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service for their hard work in bringing Keith Rizzo to justice.

“We ask now that we have some personal time to reflect on these last 10 months in private.”

Detective Inspector Ross Fitzgerald said: “Our thoughts are still very much with Neomi’s family and friends during what is a really difficult time for them. The loss of their daughter, sister and friend has been agonising for them.

“This conviction will not in any way compensate for their loss, but Rizzo will now have to face the consequences for his horrific actions.”