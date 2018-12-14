‘Her pal was crying at the side of the road’: girl suffers head injury in crash on Perth road

A schoolgirl was rushed to hospital after being involved in a road accident on a busy Tayside road.

Glasgow Road in Perth, close to Oakbank Place, was closed as officers from Police Scotland investigated the incident, which took place at around 3.15pm yesterday.

A police spokesman said the girl had suffered “serious but not life-threatening injuries”.

A driver who arrived at the scene just after the incident took place said: “The girl was lying on the road with a head injury and was unconscious.

“Her pal was standing at the side of the road crying.

“Myself and another guy started to direct the traffic round the scene and my partner kept the girl warm by placing her coat over her.

“The emergency services took over when they arrived.

“An elderly couple were standing beside the car.

“They appeared to be badly shaken-up by the whole thing.

“It was a pretty horrible scene and I just hope everyone involved is OK.”

The incident led to rush-hour tailbacks.

The A93 Perth to Blairgowrie section was shut from Lamberkine Drive roundabout to Oakbank Place until late evening.