‘Her love was limitless’ — Son leads tributes to folk singer Maureen Jelks

A renowned folk singer’s family have led tributes after she died just days after playing in a weekly session.

Maureen Jelks was 77 when she died. Only days before, she had taken part in a weekly folk music session in Kirriemuir.

One of her three sons, Alistair Jelks, 49, who lives in Dundee, said his mum would be missed not only by her family, but by people in the music industry throughout Scotland.

He said: “Mum had a very big heart and as a mother her love was limitless. We are all going to miss her very much.”

Maureen was born at 1 Littlejohn Street in Dundee before moving to the now long-demolished Overgate at the age of four.

Alistair said: “Mum inherited her love of singing from her mother Jane Hillis.

“However, she was very shy and although she sang from the age of seven it wasn’t until she was around 40 that she plucked up the courage to enter the traditional singing competition at Auchtermuchty Folk Festival and amazed herself by winning it.”

After that, her singing went from strength to strength as she joined groups such as Tapsalteerie and the Women’s Singing Group run by Dundee Rep.

Maureen sang for a while in a duo with Sheena Wellington and with popular singing group Palaver.

She was presented with an Angus Achiever’s Award and recently taught traditional song in schools in Dundee and Fife.