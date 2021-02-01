Police officer forced to undergo blood tests after being spat at by thug who claimed to have Hepatitis C

A police officer was forced to undergo blood tests for six nerve-wracking months after being spat on by a thug who claimed he had Hepatitis C.

Connor MacLeod attacked PC Paul Smith who helped remove him from a bus following a drug-induced slump.

The 23-year-old shouted: “I’ve got Hep C,” before spitting directly into the officer’s face.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told the attack caused significant distress to PC Smith and his family.