Police officer forced to undergo blood tests after being spat at by thug who claimed to have Hepatitis C

A police officer was forced to undergo blood tests for six nerve-wracking months after being spat on by a thug who claimed he had Hepatitis C.
Connor MacLeod attacked PC Paul Smith who helped remove him from a bus following a drug-induced slump.
The 23-year-old shouted: “I’ve got Hep C,” before spitting directly into the officer’s face.
Dundee Sheriff Court was told the attack caused significant distress to PC Smith and his family.
