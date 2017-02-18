New boy Henrik Ojamaa says Dundee need to ignore the media circus surrounding Sunday’s opponents Rangers as they aim to keep their impressive home run in the league going.

The Ibrox club are in a state of managerial limbo going into the clash at Dens Park with caretaker boss Graeme Murty taking his second game in charge of the Gers first team after the departure of Mark Warburton.

Speculation abounds over who might take over the helm permanently or just until the summer but the Dark Blues’ on-loan striker Ojamaa couldn’t care less — his only focus is Dundee.

He said: “It’s tough to say how their players will respond.

“There’s no point in us thinking about how it will affect them, we just need to make sure we focus on ourselves and everybody brings their best performance on Sunday.

“How the opposition are doing or how they’re feeling — that doesn’t matter. It’s about concentrating on your own game and helping the team out as best you can.”

Some might suggest there’s no better time to face the Glasgow giants — Dundee’s last win over Rangers was back in 2001 — but, for Ojamaa, there’s no telling how the Gers players will react.

“Maybe it is a good time to play them but sometimes with a change like this, it can galvanise the players and lift them or other times it will disrupt them, there’s really no telling,” he added.

“It’s very, very hard to guess. As individuals, everybody will respond differently, some on the fringes get a chance or others will be upset, so you never know.

“But our focus is 100% on us — we’re not going to think about how they’re feeling or doing at all.

“Our home form has been good and we just need to make sure we convert these draws into wins now and we’ll be fine.

“We’re training hard, doing well, I think we just need to lift it a little bit at both ends of the pitch.

“We have to be more clinical and limit the opposition to few chances because it’s a different level of opposition on Sunday.”

Estonian international Ojamaa has certainly added something to the Dundee frontline since signing on loan from Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles at the end of the January transfer window.

And the former Motherwell forward says he’s loving life at Dens Park so far.

“Everyone’s been very welcoming,” he said. “It’s a good group of players and also the staff and everybody around the club has made me feel very welcome.

“I’m enjoying it and looking forward to the game. I’m feeling better, sharper with every game.

“I feel I can help the team and, looking at our players, we’ve got a good enough squad to push for the top six, which is our goal.

“We just have to put a little run together.

“If you look at our squad and the quality we have, there’s definitely very positive signs and we’ll look to push up the table.”

A big crowd is inevitable when one of the Old Firm come calling but Ojamaa wants to ensure it’s the Dundee fans singing at the final whistle on Sunday afternoon.

He’d also like to get his first win over the Ibrox club with a 0-0 draw with Motherwell back in 2012 shortly before their financial meltdown his best result yet.

“I scored against Rangers but don’t think I ever beat Rangers with Motherwell.

“It’ll be a good game and, playing at home, we’ve got to make sure we put on a good show for the fans and compete.

“I think there’s no reason why we couldn’t get a positive result on Sunday.

“We can be confident going into it.”