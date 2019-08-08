Kane Hemmings back at Dens as striker signs three-year deal with Dundee

Kane Hemmings has made a sensational return to Dens Park after Dundee swooped to sign the fans favourite on a three-year deal.

The 28-year-old scored 25 goals for the Dark Blues in the Premiership in 2015-16 before departing for £250,000 to Oxford United.

Hemmings had been close to a loan move from recently-relegated Notts County to St Johnstone but James McPake has swooped to seal a permanent deal for his former team-mate.

He scored 28 goals in 44 matches for Dundee in his first spell and is expected to be in the squad for Saturday’s home match with Ayr United.