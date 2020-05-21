Dundee befriending charity goes above and beyond to support people during lockdown

A Dundee-based befriending charity is making sure they are still offering support – even if it is virtually.

BeFriends is a one-to-one befriending charity for young people aged 5-25, which aims to provide support in order to decrease social isolation, improve self esteem, and create new social and community interactions.

Project worker Niamh Filan has said that despite one-to-ones and evening groups inevitably being suspended the group is still offering support through virtual meet ups.

Niamh said: “We have been keeping in regular contact with all our young people.

“Keeping the interaction going is so important for us as a charity and especially for our young people.

© BeFriends Dundee/Facebook

“For seven weeks now, we have been hosting video group calls using Zoom with our evening groups, they have been a huge success.

“From quizzes to animal word games, we have done it. Our volunteers have been keeping in touch with our one-to-one young people regularly too. They have even been doing some virtual baking together.

“Last week we launched our Virtual Camp, starting with a virtual quiz. It was so much fun and enjoyed by everyone.

“The groups are open to all our young people and volunteers and we will be hosting weekly events every Friday – this week is bingo.

“With some funding we have secured, we will also be purchasing technology that will really develop and strengthen our remote BeFriending in the long-term and we have some exciting projects coming soon.

“Donations are always welcome here at BeFriends and some generous people have helped us to be able to put together activity packs and resources for our young people, which are being delivered to their homes.”

For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.