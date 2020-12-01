Help For Kids to host fundraising Christmas concert with special guest BGT winner Jai McDowall

Help for Kids will be hosting a virtual Christmas concert to help raise funds for their festive appeal.

The concert will take place on Saturday December 5, and will be broadcast on the Help For Kids Facebook page.

The event kicks off at 2pm and will run until 9pm.

The concert has been organised by Rachel Weir, who got involved with the charity via their Strictly Come Prancing competition last year.

Rachel said: “I just thought it would be a good way of raising some money for the Christmas appeal.

“I would like to say a big thank you to all the artists who are giving freely of their time to support the charity.”

Rachel, who will be performing on the day, added that she “was looking forward to it”.

Performing as part of the event is: Robbie Ward, Kirsty McLaren, Ginger Fruits, Andy McQueen, Demi McMahon, Billy Tully, Finlay McKillop, Persuasion, Craig Weir, Brooke Coventry, The Simpson’s, Tom Urie and special guest, 2011 Britain’s Got Talent winner, Jai McDowall.

Rachel, who knew Jai through her brother and fellow performer, Craig, asked him if he would be willing to get involved with the event.

Jai McDowall said: “I’m really looking forward to being part of the Help for Kids Christmas Concert helping to raise vital funds for kids in Dundee, hope you can all join in and donate whatever you can to help.”

Hannah Kemlo, charity coordinator said: “This is going to be an amazing afternoon of entertainment for the whole family.

“Rachel has done an amazing job putting it all together and we are really grateful to all the acts who are taking part.”

Although the event is free to watch, people can donate towards the charity’s Christmas appeal here.