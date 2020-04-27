Help for Kids thanks supermarket for ‘fantastic’ donation

Help for Kids have thanked a Dundee supermarket after they received a donation for over £600.

The charity, who help those from birth to age 18 across Dundee and Perth, were given the donation by Andrew Boylen from Tesco Express on Strathmartine Road.

Andrew got in touch with the charity after he saw their appeal last month and asked if he could help.

He then contacted some colleagues from the Dalhousie, Broughty Ferry and Monifieth stores, and together they held a bucked collection and raised £650.

Hannah Kemlo charity coordinator for Help For Kids said: “We are so grateful for Andrew getting in touch to see how he and the other Tesco stores could help with our current appeal.

“To raise £650 in a matter of a few weeks is fantastic and has helped us to support many families who are needing help now more than ever with buying the basic necessities.

“We want to thank Andrew and his colleagues at all the Tesco stores who have been involved and of course thank their customers who have given so generously at this really difficult time.”

