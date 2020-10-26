Help for Kids looking to raise as much money as possible for children this Christmas with brand new challenge

A children’s charity is urging people to walk 100 kilometres to raise cash to ensure children have toys to wake up to on Christmas Day.

Throughout the month of November Help For Kids is challenging participants to walk, run or jog the mammoth distance to raise much needed funds to help provide toys, clothes and bedding to those most in need this Christmas.

Traditionally, the charity would have held hugely popular events like Strictly Come Prancing, which has been held each November, but due to the pandemic this has been cancelled.

Stacey Wallace said: “As a charity we heavily rely on funding from the public such as business sponsorships and our calendar of events that we run throughout the year.

“Unfortunately due to the pandemic we have of course had to cancel all of these events so I was trying to think of other ways that we could raise the money so that we could still help as many families as possible this year.

“We want to make Christmas as special as possible for all kids especially after such a tough year, with many children having no toys to play with and families also relying on us for things like clothing and bedding.

“I saw other charities posting about doing these types of challenges so I thought it would be a great idea. Participants have to cover the 100km by November 30 and can gather money either by setting up a Just Giving page or by traditional sponsorship sheets.

“I also think it is really important this year to get kids helping kids so we are also asking children to sign up and cover 50km over the course of the month too.

“We have had a great response so far with over 40 people signing up within a day of the challenge being promoted.”

One of those taking part is charity ambassador Lynn Allardice, who took part in the Strictly Come Prancing event last year.

She said: “I became an ambassador for Help for Kids last year and knew after seeing how much 2019’s toy appeal was needed that I had to sign up and do this challenge for the kids.

“I think I am going to walk most of my 100km however I may venture into a jog at some point.

“I would really encourage anyone who is able to join this challenge to do so as I would love to see as many kids in Dundee receiving the support from Help for Kids as possible.”

Last year Help for Kids supported thousands of local families with toy donations as well as sourcing beds and items of clothing for those in Dundee who needed it the most.

To sign up for the event email Stacey at stwallace@dctmedia.co.uk or message the Help for Kids Facebook page.