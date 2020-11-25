Help for Kids launch annual Christmas toy appeal

With the festive countdown well and truly on, Dundee charity Help for Kids has launched its annual Christmas toy appeal.

After arguably the toughest year in living memory, Help for Kids hopes to make its 2020 charity drive bigger than ever.

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

And organisers need the help of Tele readers as they appeal for as many donations as possible.

It’s a simple process and all you have to do is donate toys, suitable for children up to the age of 18, which can be distributed to those less fortunate.

The toys can be dropped off at your local Tesco store in the city and will be collected by volunteers from Help for Kids.

The sorts of items the charity is looking for include: arts and creative play, action figures and playsets, baby and pre-school toys, electronic and educational toys, dolls and soft toys, Lego and bricks, games, puzzles and books, outdoor toys, games, pre-school electronics, cosy pyjamas, slippers, dressing gowns and toiletry gift sets for teenage boys and girls.

Anyone who would like to get involved should deliver the items unwrapped to their closest drop-off point.

The Tesco stores taking part include: Extra Kingsway, Extra, South Road, Riverside Extra, Strathmart Express, Hawkhill Express, Nethergate Express, Broughty Ferry Express and Dalhousie Esso Express.

Hannah Kemlo, fundraiser for Help for Kids, said: “We are delighted to have so many Tesco stores in Dundee helping us again this year with our Christmas toy appeal.

© Mhairi Edwards

“It’s been such a tough year for everyone, so having the support of Tesco and their customers will really help us to provide so many families in Dundee with Christmas gifts for their children at a time they really need us the most.

“Special thanks go to all of the Tesco community champions and their store managers for their continuous support and for helping us put this campaign together, to all the Tesco customers who have donated so far and to those who plan to donate a gift throughout our appeal.

“We are extremely grateful for their support.”

© Mhairi Edwards

Anyone wanting more information about the Help for Kids Christmas toy appeal should call 01382 575426 or email hannah@helpforkids.org.uk.