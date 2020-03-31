Charity launches fundraiser to help kids in Dundee and Perth during coronavirus crisis

A fundraiser for kids in need across Dundee and Perth has raised almost £1,000 in just a few hours.

Help for Kids launched the appeal on Friday morning to try and raise funds to help families struggling amidst the coronavirus crisis.

The charity has had to cancel all its fundraising events from now until August but is still getting applications for help coming in.

Stacey Wallace, manager, said: “We raised almost £1,000 just in a few hours. It’s really positive people are getting behind us in these tough times.

“We really appreciate it’s a worrying time for everyone, so not only to donate but to share the JustGiving page is a massive help, even a couple of pounds will make a big difference.

“We have had a lot of calls and messages in the last couple of days. We have had a lot of people contact us for support in the past couple of weeks, especially with the school’s being off.

“We rely heavily on our fundraising income from events and, now that we have had to cancel these, this will lose us thousands of pounds which is why we have decided to launch this appeal.”

Events cancelled include an annual fundraising golf day at St Michael’s Golf Club, as well as a ladies’ race day lunch at Malmaison later this year.

Help for Kids was also set to be the nominated charity for music festival Party at the Park, in Perth, which has now been postponed.

Stacey added: “The money that goes in there will go to help people through this crisis.”

Posting on their fundraising page, the charity said they were saddened to have to cancel all events and encouraged people to donate what they can. All money raised through the appeal will go to children in need.

To donate, visit JustGiving and search for ‘Help for Kids Appeal’.