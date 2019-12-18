HELP: Do you know Dundee’s mystery Mrs Claus?

The Tele is seeking the help of Dundonians to identify a generous Mrs Claus who is travelling the town raising money for charity.

The mystery woman was spotted in the high street earlier today by local art graduate David McLeish, who asked to snap her picture outside HMV after hearing her story.

Dressed in a Santa hat and a festive dress, the smiley local has decked out her mobility scooter in tinsel and Christmas decorations – along with a tin collecting money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

David told the Tele: “I was standing outside HMV with my pal when I saw her – she was just amazing.

“I never really take photos of people in the street but I had to ask her if I could take a picture.

“She told us a bit about her story, that she had lost two children to cancer, which is why she was raising money for Macmillan. She says she does it every year.

“She was so philosophical about it, saying she was ‘the one that got away’. But I didn’t think to ask her name.”

David shared the image to his Instagram profile in a bid to identify the generous woman – and hopes the Tele can help in the search.

“She was so happy when I asked if I could take her picture. She said no-one ever asks her – she was so humble and nice.

“It’s totally the sort of thing that you love to see at this time of year – it’s so heartwarming.”

If you know the mystery Mrs Claus, call the Tele on 01382 575 350 or email jbrady@dctmedia.co.uk.