Help! cry as Beatles tribute act’s rare kit stolen in Dundee smash-and-grab

A Beatles tribute band are asking for Help! after limited edition drum equipment was stolen from a roadie’s van on Glamis Street.

Dave Mack said the covers group, local legends Ringer, are trying to trace components of a “unique” Ringo Starr Ludwig kit that was stolen during a smash-and-grab raid.

A Mercedes Sprinter van containing the items had been parked close to the Club 83 premises before it was broken in to late last month.

Speaking today, Dave said the entire kit costs more than £2,000 and has been rendered near-useless after the side drum, tom-tom drum and snare drum were stolen.

He said: “This is a very unique piece of kit. It’s grey and is a one-off.

“It looks like whoever has stolen the items has smashed the driver’s window with a hammer and grabbed what they could and left other parts of the kit behind.

“When I came to the van on April 23 I noticed the smashed glass on the floor and a neighbour came out and told me she had reported the matter.

“I’m yet to be interviewed by police in regard to the break-in but they are aware of the matter.

“In the meantime we’ve gone into places like Cash Generator in case someone tries to sell them on.

“Essentially the kit is obsolete without all the components.

“Given the uniqueness of it, I know the band and drummer Ian Murdoch are still very keen to trace it.”

The incident isn’t the first time Dave, who also runs promotions company DM Concerts, has had his main mode of transport raided.

In 2017, he spoke to the Tele after his van was stolen.

He added: “There was no closure to that particular incident but I’m hoping we can trace the parts of the kit following this theft.

“Ringer are a great band that have been entertaining crowds both locally and further afield over the last 25 years.

“They’ve performed in the Cavern Club in Liverpool and are a well-known local band.

“Fortunately the drummer has another kit and they have still been able to perform, despite the theft.

“We haven’t had any response to the initial social media posts.”

The Cavern Club is famed as the venue where The Beatles first performed and Sir Paul McCartney still often graces the stage.

If anyone has any information regarding the location of the kit, contact the DM Concerts Facebook page.