‘Hello sailor!’ – Marks and Spencer shares 1977 photoshoot pics aboard RRS Discovery

It would perhaps be a brave man who wore a double denim suit and checked shirt out in Dundee today.

However, 43 years ago, the look was clearly the height of fashion, as archived pictures from a Marks and Spencer shoot aboard RRS Discovery have shown.

On January 3, the Twitter account ‘M&S Company Archive: Marks in Time’ tweeted images of models aboard the famous Dundee warship from 1977, joking that “the chap [model] was just getting in the way” of the famous vessel.

The Discovery Dundee Twitter account tweeted requesting to see more of the denim-clad hunk, and the M&S Heritage account duly obliged, tweeting today: “A special request from @DiscoveryDundee, the full 1977 RRS Discovery photoshoot in all its double-denim glory…”

Titled ‘Overboard’, the advertising feature states: “It’s going to be a ship-shape season with the new St Michael menswear, casual, easy-to-wear and great to be seen in!”

Outfits include a brushed denim safari jacket and matching jeans, a lightweight, gaberdine safari jacket and a suede-trimmed, acrylic, zip-up cardigan.

With a polyester/linen jacket advertised at £23 in 1977, the outfits were perhaps marketed at the City of Discovery’s higher-earners.

The £23 price tag for the jacket in 1977 is equivalent to £143.84 in the year 2020.

Do you know the model or remember the photoshoot taking place?

