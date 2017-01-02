Helicopter search after walkers and dog go missing in Cairngorms

A helicopter search for a missing couple has been launched in the Cairngorms.

The pair, a 60-year-old man and 57-year-old woman, were reported missing after they failed to return following a walk in the Glenmore area yesterday.

Believed to be from England, the couple set off at 10am with a black collie dog.

Police say an initial search was carried out yesterday evening after they failed to return.

A spokesman for the force said that efforts to trace them are ongoing.

He added: “This morning a search and rescue helicopter plus members of the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team and RAF Search and Rescue Team will be out in the area looking for the pair.

“The man was believed to be wearing a red jacket and the woman was wearing a turquoise jacket. They both had rucksacks.

“If anyone was out walking in the area yesterday and saw them they are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 with any information they have.”