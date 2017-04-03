A full-scale search of the River Tay has been stood down.

A Coastguard helicopter and both Broughty Ferry lifeboats scoured the water after clothing was found on the road bridge in the early hours of the morning.

The search is believed to have been for a missing woman. However, nobody was found during the operation.

Lifeboat crews were dispatched at around 6am.

The search continued until about 8.45am with a helicopter drafted in to help scour the river between the road and rail bridges.

The RNLI lifeboats then headed back to Broughty Ferry station after being stood down.

A spokesman for Broughty Ferry RNLI said: “RNLI volunteers were called into action this morning following a report of clothing found on the Tay Road Bridge.

“The lifeboat crews were alerted just after 6am. The inshore lifeboat was launched at 6.20am. The all-weather lifeboat Elizabeth of Glamis was launched a short time later. Both were quickly on scene.

“Following an extensive search of the area on both sides up to Kingoodie the crews then searched near to the shore from Dundee to Broughty Ferry, however no one was found. The lifeboat crews were stood down.

“Both boats returned to base around around 8.45am where they were made ready for any further call outs.”

No one from Police Scotland was available for comment.

