Saturday, August 14th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Helicopter and lifeboats help to rescue man stranded near Earlsferry

By Amie Flett
August 14, 2021, 2:27 pm Updated: August 14, 2021, 2:40 pm
A coastguard helicopter was called to the scene.
An emergency search was launched on Saturday morning for a man who had been cut off by the tide near Earlsferry in Fife.

Two RNLI lifeboat crews, police, multiple coastguard rescue teams and a coastguard search and rescue helicopter were deployed between 1am and 2am.

The man was eventually found safe at Ruddons Point after being located by the Leven coastguard team.

A spokeswoman for the coastguard said: “Leven, South Queensferry and Kinghorn coastguard rescue teams, the Kinghorn inshore lifeboat, the Anstruther all-weather lifeboat and the coastguard helicopter all searched for a man who had become lost and cut off by the tide.

“He was located by the Leven coastguard team at Ruddons Point and is safe.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers received a report of a concern for a person in the Earlsferry area at around 2am on Saturday August 14.

“He was later traced safe and well.”

Fourth Fife visit for coastguard helicopter

It is at least the fourth time a coastguard helicopter has been at the Fife coast this week.

It was called to Tentsmuir twice in two days after people got into trouble in the water off the beach.

The aircraft was then in Leven on Friday after reports of someone in the water, which turned out to be a false alarm.