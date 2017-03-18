After 51 years of dedicated service with the NHS, Helen Thompson has manned the phones at Dundee Out-of-Hours GP Service for the last time.

Helen started work with the Eastern Regional Hospital Board in 1965 before moving to the newly-opened A&E department at Ninewells in 1975.

She became part of the team at the Green Wing in Wallacetown in 1990 then moved to Park Avenue Medical Centre by day and the newly-formed DDOC (Dundee Doctors Out of Hours Cooperative) by night in 1998.

Helen joined Tayside’s Out-of-Hours Service in 2004 when the new GP contract was introduced.

She said: “Just like so many of my shifts over the years, my last day was a hectic one! I loved the buzz of teamwork and the constant variety and challenge out-of-hours working brought to all members of the team.

“I am going to miss it!”