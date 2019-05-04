Heineken firm wants to reopen Dundee pub in £300k project

Plans to reopen the Mercantile Bar have taken a step forward.

Heineken Star Pubs and Bars lodged official papers with Dundee City Council planners to revamp the two-storey building in a £300,000 project.

And a company spokesman insisted the aim is to sign up a new manager before kicking off the facelift.

He said: “We’re trying to get a deal with someone to open it with us and when we do, we’ll start the refurbishment.”

The city centre bar closed in August 2016, initially for a one-year refurbishment.

But the pub hasn’t opened its doors and has been empty ever since.

However, proposals emerged in January with designs released on the company’s website revealing a more spacious interior to include a DJ booth, stage and private function area, with the pub renamed “Smith’s”.

A previous plan was for a “modern industrial bar” named A. Smith Merchant.

But those plans were shelved and now Kirkcaldy-based architects DNP have tabled designs with the council in the latest move to bring the venue back into business.

A spokeswoman for Star Pubs and Bars said: “It looks like we are going to invest in the site, but we don’t have anyone for it at the moment and no date to open.

“Until we have signed anything there will be no work starting and I’m afraid I cannot say how many jobs will be created until there is someone to run it and we know what their plans will be.”

She added that the company had been keeping tabs on Dundee as it developed over the last few years into “the best place to live in Scotland” while the V&A Waterfront museum has lured more than half a million visitors to the city.

She added: “There has been a lot of money put into Dundee which is great news.”

The Mercantile move follows the recent news that the registrar’s office opposite is to open as an Indian restaurant this summer, called The Shaheen.

And earlier proposals for Smith’s promoted the idea that it was “well-placed to accommodate office workers for coffee in the mornings, then shoppers and workers for lunch, and an after-work crowd in early evening.”

A company statement added: “It will also become part of the circuit at night through live entertainment.”