HEIGHT OF POPULARITY: Tele readers back Dundee skyscraper plan

Almost 60% of Tele readers have backed plans for a new skyscraper to be built on the Waterfront.

In an online poll, in which 530 people took part, 58.6% said they loved the proposals.

A total of 37.1% said they hated it, while 4.1% didn’t mind either way.

InverTay Homes has unveiled plans to build a 39-storey skyscraper, to be named Discovery Heights, at the vacant Site 12.

It would include a five-star hotel and sky bar as well as luxury serviced apartments and a world-class conference centre.

At 462ft, the skyscraper would become Scotland’s tallest building if it goes ahead.

One comment on the Tele Facebook page described the plans as “spectacular and unique, the last piece in the puzzle”.

Reader Alex Young said: “Looks fantastic – get it locked in.”

Gerard Davies added: “Being from Liverpool, after our waterfront developments things were amazing.

“I think a large arena for music and stuff would be good.”

Dundee City Council has described the proposals – which have not been formally submitted to the local authority – as “an interesting concept”.

However, it is already in negotiations with another developer about a different project at Site 12.

Council leader John Alexander admitted he was caught by surprise after the proposals were revealed in the Tele and described them as “fantasy”.

Some readers agreed with his comments.

Deborah D McIlmail said: “It will only bring 1,000 jobs if they can fill it with meaningful businesses. Dundee is currently over-subscribed with office space, hotels, luxury flats etc.

“I’ve no objection to new developments like a conference centre and a cinema in central Dundee but at 39 storeys this idiotic building will completely ruin our beautiful and unique skyline.”

Steven Cooney added: “Why build it when there are already a stupid amount of unused premises in Dundee at the moment?

“I thought the plans were to enlarge the airport so that we can have people from other places around the world besides London.”

InverTay director Eddie Wighton said that, although ambitious, the plans could take inspiration from the V&A.