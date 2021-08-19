Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 19th 2021 Show Links
News / Court

Hefty fine for speeding Perthshire salesman who was “oblivious” to police

By Jamie Buchan
August 19, 2021, 4:00 pm
Post Thumbnail

A salesman who sped through rural Perthshire while “oblivious” to following police has been fined £3,500.

Gareth Williams appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted careless driving on the B996, near its junction with the A912 at Glenfarg, in November last year.

The 42-year-old accelerated harshly and crossed into the opposing carriageway while negotiating a “blind bend”, the court heard.

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said the driving was witnessed by two police officers who were traveling behind Williams, heading to Glenfarg.

She said the road was wet and it was raining at the time.

Williams was clocked driving at 71mph in the 60mph zone.

“The accused met a blind bend,” Ms Ritchie said.

“His vehicle was seen crossing the central white line and going into the opposing carriageway.

“At this point the police activated their blue lights and signaled the accused to stop.”

Avoided driving ban

Williams, a sales and service engineer from Glenfarg, pulled in at a bus stop layby and told police: “I know that road well.”

Solicitor Joseph McPherson, representing Williams, said: “This was a significant error of judgement on his part.

“It was very much out of character. He is a hard working and reliable man.”

Sheriff Neil Bowie told Williams: “I regard this as very much at the top end of careless driving.

“You seem to be oblivious to the fact that the police were following you.”

He added: “I have decided not to disqualify you, because you will lose your employment as a result and it would impact on your family.

“I believe that would be disproportionate.”

Fining him £3,500 and imposing nine penalty points, Sheriff Bowie said: “The fine here reflects my view of the seriousness of this offence.

“If you get as much as a speeding fine, you will be automatically disqualified.”