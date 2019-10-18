Friday, October 18th 2019 Show Links
News / Local / Perthshire

Flood warning and ‘heavy traffic’ on M90 and A9 following crash on one of Tayside’s busiest roundabouts

by Blair Dingwall
October 18, 2019, 3:53 pm Updated: October 18, 2019, 6:03 pm
Flooding is expected across Dundee, Tayside and Fife.
Major congestion is affecting two of Tayside’s busiest roads following a crash.

A 4×4 and a car collided on the Broxden Roundabout, near Perth, at about 3.20pm.

Flooding is said to be causing problems at the busy junction.

Traffic is said to be heavy on both the northbound M90 Perth to Edinburgh and the southbound A9 Perth to Inverness roads.

Congestion is being reported from Crieff Road to the Friarton Bridge.

Nobody has been seriously injured in the crash.

Following the collision, Traffic Scotland said there was a flooding hazard at the roundabout.

The organisation added: “A9 Broxden Roundabout- RTC (road traffic collision) on the roundabout itself, causing heavy traffic on the A9 southbound back to Crieff Road and the M90 northbound back to the Friarton Bridge.”

 

