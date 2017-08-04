Home » Dundee » Heavy traffic delays Dundee bus services this afternoon
By Stephen Eighteen,

Heavy traffic is causing congestion in Dundee this afternoon.

There are reports of slower than usual conditions on the A90 north of the city, which prompted a tweet from Stagecoach.

It says its 20/21 services, linking Dundee with Forfar, Kirriemuir, Brechin and Stracathro, are running up to 20 minutes late.

Google’s map of traffic movement shows areas of red – indicating congestion – in various routes in Dundee, with most delays along the A90.

 

