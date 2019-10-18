Heavy rain forecast in Angus as Met Office issues yellow weather warning

The Met Office have issued a weather warning for heavy rain across parts of Angus.

The alert is to come into effect at noon today and remain in place until 11.59pm tonight.

A post on the forecaster’s website said:”Rain will affect eastern Scotland this afternoon and evening.

“Some of this rain will be heavy and 10 to 20 mm is likely quite widely whilst in a few places as much as 30 to 50 mm may fall in six to nine hours.

“This rain is likely to start to ease later this evening before finally clearing overnight or on Saturday morning.”

The forecasters have said that flooding of a few home and businesses is “likely” and travel could also be disrupted.