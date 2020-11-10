Heavy rain expected as weather warning issued for northern Perthshire and Angus

Up to 5cm of rain is expected to hit Highland Perthshire and parts of Angus tomorrow.

The Met Office issued a weather warning stretching along the west coast of Scotland and into the central belt to Laurencekirk.

Affected areas include Dumfries and Galloway, Argyll and Bute, the Highlands, Stirling, Perth and Kinross and Angus.

The area of Perth and Kinross covered by the warning takes in Kenmore, Aberfeldy, Pitlochry, Comrie and Blairgowrie. Affected areas of Angus include Kirriemuir and Brechin.

Yellow Warning issued - Rain across parts of Scotland Wednesday 0200 – 2359

The weather warning will be in place from 2am until midnight on Wednesday.

Disruption is expected due to surface water, while its feared some homes and businesses could experience flooding.

A Met Office statement said: “A band of rain will push in from the west during the early hours of Wednesday, this will persist throughout the day with accumulations of 40-50 mm widely expected within the warning area.

“Potential for 70-80 mm in Dumfries and Galloway and across Skye.

“This will be accompanied by strong southerly winds.”