Heavy rain causes flooding at Dundee reservoir car park

Calls have been made to prevent future flooding of a car park at a popular nature reserve.

Heavy rain brought in by Storm Francis last week caused the Clatto reservoir to flood the car park, with a deluge then flowing into the water.

Dorothy McHugh, secretary of Friends of Clatto, claims it is an ongoing problem and says that more must be done to prevent flooding at the reservoir.

She said: “Whenever there is heavy rain the drains just don’t cope with it and the car park floods.

“One of our members goes to clean out the drains every now and then, but they’re so backed up with mud and silt that it doesn’t help.

“We’ve had two episodes of flooding over the past week, so he’s had to go down there twice and sort it out.

“He’s a very private man so he wouldn’t want a lot of attention, but he works really hard to clean the drains and it’s not his job to do that.

Friends of Clatto has expressed concerns to Dundee City Council about the reservoir becoming polluted from this run-off, and the group has also accused the council of failing to carry out proper management and maintenance at the site.

“Cleaning out the drains should be done by the council, it’s their work, we’re only volunteers,” Ms McHugh added.

© Courtesy Friends of Clatto

“The water level in the reservoir is too high, the base of both islands is underwater, which means that there is no space for ducks and swans to nest.

“We have been asking the council to lower the water level for well over a year – and were eventually told that they did intend to do this, some months ago – but, so far, nothing has changed.

“The water level is currently above 23ft, with both islands underwater and unsuitable for safe nesting for swans and ducks.”

© Courtesy Friends of Clatto

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We are looking into the matter.”