Heavy rain and flood warning issued for Dundee and Angus

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Angus.

Locals have been told to prepare for “persistent, heavy” rain and flooding this weekend, with the warning being put in place from 6am on Saturday until noon on Sunday.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has placed both Angus and Dundee under a flood alert too.

The forecaster warned locals to expect flooding on the roads, with homes and businesses also at risk. Public transport could also be affected.

A Sepa statement reads: “A flood alert has been issued for Dundee and Angus. Surface water flooding is anticipated to affect the region throughout Saturday until Sunday morning.

“Potential impacts may include localised flooding of land and roads, flooding affecting individual properties, and disruption to travel.”