Heavy police presence in West End of Dundee as part of ‘pre-planned’ operation

Police attended a “pre-planned” operation this morning in the West End of Dundee.

A heavy police presence is still in place near the junction of Abbotsford Place and Peddie Street this morning.

There is no wider risk to the public, a spokesman for the force said.

A passer-by reported seeing as many as 10 police vehicles in the area.

A police spokesman said: “Officers executed a warrant at an address on Abbotsford Place in Dundee during the morning of Friday March 26 during a pre-planned operation as part of an ongoing investigation.

“Inquiries are ongoing and there is no risk to the wider public.”