Heavy police presence at West Marketgait area after disturbance between two men

Dozens of police were called to the West Marketgait area on Thursday following a disturbance between two males.

Four police vehicles were situated near the Grosvenor Casino and Pure Gym units shortly after 1am.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed one man was arrested and another male was issued with a warning.

Images show several police cars on the scene at around 1.10am before a man was arrested at the scene.

Police remained in attendance for a period of time taking statements from various men and women following the melee.

One eyewitness said he thought a “full scale riot” had happened as there was such a large police response.

He added: “There were four police vehicles on the scene.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

​“I must have counted at least five officers situated there.

“When I saw the police response I thought there must have been a full scale riot going on nearby.”

He added: “It is maybe more common to see this type of emergency response on a weekend.

“Police appeared to be questioning one male and a nearby doorman outside the Pure Gym in connection with what had happened.

“I’m not sure if it had maybe been called in as something worse initially and that’s why so many had turned up.”

Another man added: “I’d driven past and saw the police parked on West Marketgait on the central reserve.

“I know it isn’t a surprise to see police in the city centre but I was still quite shocked when I saw all the vehicles there.”

He added: “You think the worst when you see this type of thing going on.”

A spokeswoman for the force added: “A man was arrested and another given a warning after a disturbance in West Marketgait, at 1am..”