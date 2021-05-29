Heatwave sees ‘very high’ risk of wildfire warning for all of Scotland

A very high risk of wildfire warning has been put in place across all of Scotland for the next few days as temperatures continue to rise.

The warning, which was issued on Saturday by the Scottish Fire and Rescue service, covers the whole of Scotland from Sunday May 30 to Tuesday June 1.

Members of the public have been urged to exercise extra caution when outdoors, especially near areas with large amounts of dry plants.

Area Commander Bruce Farquharson, the SFRS wildfire lead, said: “We are asking the public to exercise extreme caution and think twice before using anything involving a naked flame.

“Many rural and remote communities are hugely impacted by wildfires, which can cause significant damage.

“Livestock, farmland, wildlife, protected woodland and sites of special scientific interest can all be devastated by these fires, as can the lives of people living and working in rural communities.

“These fires can also have a hugely negative impact on the environment and the release of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere.

“Human behaviour can significantly lower the chance of a wildfire starting so it is crucial that people act safely and responsibly in rural environments, and always follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.”