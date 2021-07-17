Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 18th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Angus

Heatwave makes it a busy day for local volunteer RNLI crews

By Lindsey Hamilton
July 17, 2021, 9:51 pm
Montrose RNLI were called to Lunan Bay
Montrose RNLI were called to Lunan Bay

Saturday’s heatwave in Angus meant it was a busy day for local RNLI’s crews as everyone headed to the seaside.

As the mercury soared into the high 20s hundreds of people were tempted to head to the beach, resulting in call outs for Arbroath, Montrose and Broughty Ferry lifeboat crews.

Montrose RNLI crew out on Saturday

Among those helped by local crews were the occupants of a dinghy at Lunan Bay and 20 people caught out by the incoming tide at Montrose beach.

Three shouts for Montrose RNLI

Busiest on the day were the Montrose crew with three call outs during the day to come to the aid of  sunseekers who found themselves in difficulty.

Their services were called upon three times by HM Coastguard.

Montrose RNLI

A spokesman for the crew said it was a busy time for crew members.

He said: “Montrose Lifeboat and ILB has had a busy afternoon, being tasked by UK Coastguard three times.”

Lunan Bay

He said call out one was to go to the assistance of people off the coast of Lunan Bay.

He said: “Both  boats, inshore and all weather, were tasked to Lunan Bay to an inflatable with people on board drifting out to sea.

“A stand by boat, Magne Viking, responded to the mayday and launched their on board Fast Rescue Craft.

Montrose RNLI assist HM Coastguard at Lunan Bay

“Along with the lifeboats, a coastguard helicopter attended. The people and inflatable were brought to the shore shortly before the lifeboats arrived.”

St Cyrus Beach

He said that call out two was at St Cyrus beach.

“The lifeboats were returning into Montrose Harbour after the Lunan Bay incident when they were retasked by UK Coastguard to St Cyrus beach.

“This time to a dinghy drifting out to sea. The people self rescued prior to the lifeboat arrival and the boats were stood down.”

Montrose RNLI had three shouts on Saturday

Both lifeboats hadn’t long returned to the lifeboat station when they were called out on a third shout.

The spokesman said: “As the boats were being refuelled and washed UK Coastguard tasked both boats Montrose Beach.

20 people cut off by tide

“Approximately 20 people were reported to have been cut off as the tide was coming in. The ILB crew assisted people return to the beach from their cut off position.”

Lunan Bay offshore rescue as Angus swelters in blazing sunshine

 